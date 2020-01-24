American Legion Park
The City of TC again favors the business side for a new playground with alcohol involved. Building a launch at this historic park is a tragedy.
I couldn’t previously get attention to the park. When they mow they gouge the grass and never trim or remove weeds. They’re too busy with Hickory or F&M. Now they pay attention to a true treasure in a residential neighborhood. Isn’t anything sacred? Shame on you for trying to push this.
People don’t respect the neighbors along the river. So noisy!!! Doesn’t our charter say no drinking in parks? Is this even legal? They leave their cans for us to dispose every year.
Let them float to the other side where they can build. Make kayak companies have licenses and trained personnel to run this operation. My poor ancestors who tried to have a “piece of paradise” taken care of without bars and noise every foot of the way.
Parking is a joke. The City won’t help neighborhoods with passes. They put meters in front of our houses but not down the street.
Some are disabled folks who need a place for medical guests. There is no parking in the area. Come on TC; take care of taxpayers and residents.
Rose Hutchinson
Veteran, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant
Traverse City
