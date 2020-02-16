How liberty dies
Every action has an equal and opposite reaction — unless you’re Donald Trump. As the impeachment “trial” without witnesses ends, some Republican senators hope their leader has finally learned a civics lesson while others just don’t care. No amount of physical evidence would have swayed his game show audience of jurors and he will never admit to any wrongdoing. He never has.
The die is cast. This president can run our country without any regard to oaths, ethics or laws while freely able to engage in corruption without consequences. Whatever future drug deals or sins he commits will be washed away by those who believe themselves to be saved by simply standing in his shadow.
Unbridled power now resides in the hands of a select few whose sole vision is to remake this country according to their own set of beliefs. There is a saying about sowing the wind and reaping the whirlwind that comes to mind. History is littered with countries that trod this same tyrannical path on the way to their destruction.
When the rule of law disappears, cruelty as a deterrent soon appears and is then followed by revenge masquerading as justice. This is how Liberty dies.
John Hunter
Traverse City
