Thank you to customers
We would like to thank all of our friends and customers for joining us in co-creating a sustainable farm experience that brought together hundreds of families. In the process, you honored our family’s original intent. Larry and Verna Hoxsie, who began sharing our farm life 60 years ago, involved their family in all they did. This served as the template for what our farm market business became over the last 20 seasons.
Whether you purchased fresh cherries in the 1960s from the front porch of our farmhouse or bought a warm cherry pie, you supported us with your generosity. More recently, you may have hopped on the farm wagon to the pumpkin patch, run freely through the corn maze or picked apples from the trees. We are happy you enjoyed climbing in the hay in the big red barn, challenged your target skills with our apple cannons and shared cider and donuts in the autumn sun.
It has been an honor serving you and watching the fun that you have had. You have brought us great enjoyment and we thank you. Because of you, we have been able to live on the land that we love and honor those who came before us.
With sincere gratitude,
The entire Hoxsie family
Williamsburg
