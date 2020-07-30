Voting Roth for state rep.
I support John Roth for state representative for the 104th District. We need a respected, hard working, knowledgeable representative who makes good common sense decisions on the issues that affect us here in northwest Michigan.
John logged countless hours of service with the Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation committee, he supports the Grand Traverse Ski Club and the Mt. Holiday Race Team and assumed leadership roles in the local Republican Party.
Join me Aug. 4 in supporting John Roth for state representative in the 104th District. He will bring much needed respect, work ethic, knowledge and common sense.
Dennis Hoxsie
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.