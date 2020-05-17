Guns in the statehouse
It is possible to support the Second Amendment, which I do, and to believe that automatic weapons in the gallery of the Michigan state Senate goes too far. It is possible to support the First Amendment (freedom of assembly, expression (speech) and to petition the government), which I do, and to also believe that shouting at the police from a distance of one foot or so is offensive and utterly lacking in respect.
It is also possible to believe that vocal, armed small groups (such as those who came armed to the state House protest) are simply using our common rights to try to intimidate others. I believe this, too.
While there are always points to be made on each side of challenging decisions, those who carry assault weapons to make their points and those who scream and shout to intimidate only demonstrate two things:
First, that they cannot make their points without such grandstanding, and, second, that they do not respect the rights or opinions of others.
Shame on them and those who sponsor such behavior.
Steve Horne
Interlochen
