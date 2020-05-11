Disregard for citizens
The Grand Traverse County Commission gang of four does not represent the residents of this county. The Commission, by a 4 to 3 vote, approved sending a letter to Gretchen Whitmer requesting a regional rollback of her COVID-19 executive orders. The Commission did not seek guidance from the director of the Grand Traverse County Health Department, the president and chair of the umbrella organization of the Traverse City Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance or its 13,000 member businesses. The citizens who were forced to wait two hours to make public comment all expressed disapproval. One commissioner, a voice of reason, moved that the discussion be tabled until the County Health Department director could be consulted. The motion failed with the same 4 to 3 vote. Betsy Coffia, Bryce Hundley and Sonny Wheelock should be commended for their votes for tabling the issue and against sending the letter.
The governor already has the MI Safe Start Plan in place to open the state rationally. By asking her to reopen our region without any input from the public and without consultation with anyone, the gang of four has shown its disregard for the the residents of Grand Traverse County.
Donna Hornberger
Traverse City
