Just a thought
For those of you who want to help your fellow countrymen in this time of need and do not need the stimulus money sent from the government, here are some suggestions for how you might spend it.
Buy gift cards for local restaurants, markets, stores, etc. and give them away to friends, family or complete strangers.
Donate to local charities, shelters, food banks and other organizations that help those in dire need.
Slap a crisp $100 bill in the gloved hand of the person who has kept you safe, healthy or cared for the sick, shopped for you, picked up your trash, delivered your mail and paper, checked on you via phone, email, etc. etc. Many “helpers” are minimum wage earners who are putting themselves at risk to help us in our daily lives. Remember those who have already lost their jobs and feel despondent.
Our area is blessed with many who have the means to financially help others out. Their generosity was never needed more than now. The stimulus checks were issued to put those dollars into circulation NOW. Remember that your pensions, IRAs and social security all depend on a strong economy. Wash your hands, safe distancing and stay healthy.
Marne Homberg
Rapid City
