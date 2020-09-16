Allgaier deserves your vote
Please vote for Gwenne Allgaier for Leelanau County Commissioner, District 6. I have worked with Gwenne on many projects over the past six years and have found her to be hard-working and reliable. She clearly values the natural beauty of our area, and will work hard to protect our waterways. She is caring and reasonable, a good listener. Science, not politics, will direct her decisions in what is best for our county.
Gwenne will represent all of the citizens in Leelanau County in a manner that will make us proud. A vote for Gwenne will get your voice heard.
Cindy Hollenbeck
Maple City
