National Nurses Week
May 6 -12 is traditionally National Nurses Week. However, in early 2019 the World Health Organization declared 2020 the Year of the Nurse and Midwife.
Reasons included:
- May 12 is the 200th anniversary of birth of Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing.
- Nurses are the majority of the world’s healthcare workforce
- Release of the first State of the World Nursing Report
- The growing shortage of nurses
COVID-19 was not one of the reasons, but how prescient their declaration.
Many celebrations planned have gone by the wayside as nurses are too busy doing what they do best — caring for patients and communities. It is gratifying to see the recognition nurses are getting for their valued role in the battle against the pandemic. In fact, Sen. Gary Peters is leading legislative effort to create a “Heroes Fund” to reward, retain and recruit individuals who have put themselves at risk on the front lines. I hope you will support this effort. In addition, use some of your time to learn more about the scope of professional nursing practice. Talk with a registered nurse; Google "year of the nurse" to further enlighten you about this most trusted profession.
Myrna Holland, R.N.
Elk Rapids
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.