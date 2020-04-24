Time for a change
It’s time for a change. As a 79-year-old widower with six adult children, 13 grandchildren and a fourth great-grandchild expected this spring, I’m concerned about the health and well-being of our country. My concern grows daily about the inept, haphazard leadership of the Trump administration during the coronavirus pandemic. I don’t need to recite the daily documented mistakes, misstatements (lies) and political bullying of journalists and some governors by President Trump during his briefings trying to defend his actions. The stakes are about life and death for everyone. This crisis cannot be about politics.
It’s time for a change. I voted in 14 presidential elections (and most local and state elections). I supported Republican, Democratic and Independent candidates. We know Trump didn’t win the popular vote in 2016; however, he became president as the result of our quirky Electoral College system. He wasn’t qualified to be president then, and he certainly doesn’t deserve to be reelected in November.
It’s time for a change. To my fellow senior citizens: Vote for the long-term future of our country — a future our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will inherit. A Trump reelection will have serious, negative consequences. Join me in making the necessary change.
John H. Hoffmann
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.