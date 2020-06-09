Take a stand
Benzie County Sheriff Schendel supports the Michigan Sheriff's Association statement condemning the police actions that led to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. He acknowledges the grievous nature of this stark display of racism. Structural racism in American society is deep and pervasive, and it's no wonder Mr. Floyd's death sparked protests here and across the world. Many demonstrations were met with more police violence, supported by a president who further sullies the Constitution by setting the military against its citizens.
We need far more than the "healing" suggested by the sheriff. The pain and anguish felt by people of color demand redress at every level of society, so incidents like this never occur again. In northern Michigan we aren't free of structural racism. Ask your Native American, LatinX and African-American neighbors for their take. We must participate in the soul searching necessary to expunge racism, to fulfill the promise of the Declaration of Independence for all. Everyone needs to shoulder this burden. How long must America endure this despicable stain on our democracy?
Have you heard a statement decrying racism or President Donald Trump's outrageous attacks on our democracy from Rep. Jack O'Malley, Sen. Kirk VanderWall or Congressman Jack Bergman?
Yeah, me neither.
Michael Hertz
Beulah
