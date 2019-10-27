Vote Minervini
I had the pleasure of serving with Christie Minervini on the Traverse City Arts Commission where she came to meetings well prepared, had thoroughly researched subjects and was not afraid to ask tough questions. When she says she will do something, she gets it done and approaches everyone in a civil, respectful manner.
For sure Christie loves Traverse City. She cares deeply about providing opportunities for younger families, finding solutions for affordable housing, addressing environmental issues and our duty to care for those less fortunate. As city commissioner, she will serve our community with grace, thoughtfulness and intelligence.
Debbie Hershey
Traverse City
