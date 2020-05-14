Accurate information
There are politicians and their supporters who are denying the burden of death due to COVID-19. I hope to clear up the confusion regarding the number of deaths ascribed to the novel coronavirus.
Public health experts use all causes of death data from 5-year averages to give the burden of death. One clear thing is that from March 8 to April 11 “excess deaths” (above the 5-year average) were much higher in stricken U.S. districts.
In Michigan, excess deaths were 2,000, of which 1,391 ascribed to COVID-19. That leaves 600 deaths, of which many more were from COVID-19. Although a death may have been ascribed incorrectly, in no way are the deaths reported an overestimate.
Furthermore, it takes a year to arrive at the final totals from death certificates, many of which state only the final event (stroke, pneumonia etc.)
Please get accurate information from epidemiologists and infectious disease experts before speaking out on these matters. (SOURCE: CDC and NYTimes April 30, 2020)
Michael Haynes, M.D.
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.