Inman should resign
The MI House representative for the 104th District has decided not to step down from his position. His attorney has suggested on several occasions that the public should extend his client some consideration for his physical problems, opioid addiction.
Addiction takes many forms. The path to recovery can be different for each. But, the first step to recovery requires a recognition by the addicted that they are not in control of their addiction. The addicted must own their behavior and acknowledge the damage done. I support our representative in his step to seek treatment.
However, his lawyer’s expectation that the public overlook his behavior is unsettling. He was elected to represent and serve the public. He was stripped of his obligations to serve by the Republican majority, advised to resign and now the public is asserting their rights calling for his resignation and using their time and energy to organize a petition recall. He is expecting the public to extend him consideration while there is no awareness as to the effect of his behavior on the public good. Mr. Inman, take the first step. Acknowledge that your life is out of control due to the addiction. Step down.
Jane Hayes
Traverse City
