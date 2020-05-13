Hazard pay
Thank you, Betsy Coffia (District 1) and Bryce Hundley (District 2), Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners, for supporting a one-time lump sum hazard pay for those County employees at highest risk for COVID-19 infection. Your efforts are appreciated despite failure of the motion on a 5-2 vote. Other commissioners cited concern for those employees in positions that do not require direct exposure to the general public as not being treated fairly in that they would not be included. However, it appears it was less about the parity issue and more about the fact that the county has no hazard pay clause in its labor contracts.
In the context of the times we are in, I suspect that there is a remedy to this. Mr. Hentschel (District 7) suggested that the board might need to revisit the discussion if COVID-19 spikes. The Board of Commissioners might direct time and resources to develop board policies and negotiate with labor unions to include conditions for hazard pay. This action would define and clarify the eligibility of hazard pay for employees and make the County eligible for reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the event of a spike in COVID-19.
Jane Hayes
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.