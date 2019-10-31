Character and skills
I know Christie Minervini from my time working with organizations in the community to provide shelter and housing for the homeless. She is a person who is a good listener committed to studying issues and developing plans to address community concerns, even when challenged by differences of opinions. She is a community leader whether serving on the board of Safe Harbor, advocating for children on the board of the Children’s Museum, supporting women leaders through her work with Woman-to-Woman or running a business. Christie possesses the character and skills required of a commissioner to do what is good for Traverse City.
Jane Hayes
Traverse City
