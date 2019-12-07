Thumb on the scale
The Mueller report showed Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump. The only question was whether Trump and his campaign colluded in this hack of our election; on which score Mueller deemed the evidence inconclusive. Given this uncertain verdict, the House did not pursue impeachment at that time, though Mueller likewise deemed the evidence insufficient to exonerate Trump on the charge of collusion.
Meanwhile, back in the Senate, Mitch McConnell stonewalls every attempt to investigate foreign interference in 2016 or to advance measures to combat similar interference in 2020.
Perhaps emboldened by being let off the hook for collusion with Russia in 2016, Trump now feels empowered to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election from Ukraine on his behalf insisting they dish dirt about Joe Biden, or else.
2016 was close enough for Russia’s thumb on the scale to make the difference. Does anyone doubt that, right now, Russia is preparing to hack our 2020 election? Does anyone doubt that Trump and his party would once again welcome Russian assistance? After Ukraine, can anyone doubt that they will cooperate and coordinate with Russian operations this time, if they didn’t before?
Larry Hauser
Lake Leelanau
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.