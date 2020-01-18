Kangaroo court
United States President Donald Trump has been impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives for abuse of his presidential powers in a bald-faced attempt to extort Ukrainian interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and secondly, for obstruction of congressional efforts to investigate that attempted extortion.
Now, this impeachment goes to the U.S. Senate for trial, where senators, as jurors, swear an oath: “in all things appertaining to the trial ... I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God.” Republican senators, obviously, desperately need that help.
Lindsey Graham, for instance, has peremptorily declared, “I have made up my mind.” To acquit!? When the defendant was caught red-handed!? Graham explains: “I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.” Except when he’s swearing the oath, I guess.
Mitch McConnell likewise confesses, “I'm not an impartial juror.” As Senate majority leader, McConnell also has great say regarding the trial process. Here, he says, “I’m coordinating with the White House counsel.”
To exclude witnesses? To suppress documents? Talk about hoaxes. Talk about barefaced. To call what McConnell has in mind “a kangaroo trial” would be an insult to kangaroos.
Larry Hauser
Lake Leelanau
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.