Thanks to the Leelanau County Board for asking hard questions about the Ironman. Who authorized the closure of one U.S. and two state highways (U.S. 31, M-72 and M-22), sealing off an entire county? At a township meeting we were informed ambulances transporting patients were not allowed to cross M-72 during the race! Residents of Empire — told that M-22 would remain open — found it, too, was closed. Cottagers packed and heading home couldn't get off the peninsula. Residents couldn't get to work or church. Traverse City was absolute gridlock.
Ironman needs a lot more than “tweaking.” With the two bays and two peninsulas north, the only open area from Traverse is south. (Swim Boardman Lake under South Airport, pick up bikes and head south?) The promoter mentioned alerting non-residents about the race. What? Tell Sleeping Bear to shut down, cottagers to not come up, residents to stay home and tourists and international visitors to stay away? How does that help the region? Our heavy tourist loads have a right to enjoy our area and travel and spend widely. I might add that Ironman is too broad and intensive a use of space for a small town. Nice race, wrong town.
Christine Hauke
Maple City
