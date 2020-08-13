Michigan’s public servant
I watched the fitting tribute to Michigan's former governor, William G. Milliken. During the 1960s and ‘70s my father worked for his election campaign in the Detroit area. In the fall of 2000, while living in Traverse City I met him at the Civic Center. He recalled my father's efforts on his behalf and inquired about my family. I commented about our son Ned’s selection as that year’s West Senior High School governor. He was a governor at Traverse City High School in 1940. I asked if he might consider assisting in Ned's project to encourage high school students to register to vote in the upcoming election. He agreed and Ned was invited to the Millikens' home. What an experience for him.
David Dempsey's biography quoted James Barnes, who would become Milliken's 1974 campaign manager: “He was one of those rare individuals who in the first few moments after you meet him, you conclude that he is a very special human being.” In 2000 I had that same feeling.
He was a special leader. He put people before politics. He was a great public servant. The kind of a leader we need today. Michigan is fortunate to have had William G. Milliken as governor.
Alan Hartwick
Leland
