Textbook case
I would assume most everyone believes, as I once did, that embezzlement is a crime. Apparently that is not the case as I recently discovered when I presented a classic textbook case to the Leelanau County prosecuting attorney’s office.
After waiting about a month for a reply to my letter outlining the circumstances, I received the surprising and shocking reply to the effect that it was indeed merely a civil matter.
In my opinion, that gives all of us who reside in this area something to think about in that we have little, if any, legal protection in that regard.
If anyone out there becomes a victim as I was, I wish you luck in your attempt to obtain some justice.
Fred Harrison
Traverse City
