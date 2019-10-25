Snowmobile trail permits
To all Michigan lawmakers:
My wife and I have enjoyed snowmobiling in northern Michigan for most of our lives. It does not get much better than a freshly groomed trail. The fee for snowmobile trail permits makes much of this grooming possible, along with other costly maintaining of the network of state snowmobile trails. However, a snowmobile trail permit should not be required for operating a snowmobile on public roads.
There are a great number of Michigan snowmobilers who never use or can't afford the high cost of trail permits. I have a snowmobile that I now use for riding on my own land where a snowmobile trail permit is not required. Yet if I want to ride my legally registered snowmobile a half of a mile up the county road to visit my neighbors, I am required by law to purchase a snowmobile trail permit. This is not right.
I respectfully request that this unfair law be amended.
James R. Harrell
Vanderbilt
