Advocates for Benzie County focuses on “Building a Better Benzie” by improving residents’ lives starting with quality education. ABC supports the Benzie Central School millage because stronger schools build a stronger community.
Our schools offer opportunities for students and well-qualified teachers. We can replace aging elementary schools with a high-quality facility, upgrade other buildings and add classrooms to create a positive learning environment. We can connect students with the world through technology. We can expand how schools serve senior citizens and the community. This is possible with a modest increase in taxes.
We can build a better Benzie. Support the millage in November.
John E. Harnish
Advocates for Benzie County president
