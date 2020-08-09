Tunnel vision
As the whole world struggles to end the damaging use of fossil fuels, which have been a main source of energy in the past, Enbridge Energy, a Canadian company, is proposing to build a 5-mile-long pipeline tunnel through Michigan bedrock hundreds of feet under the Straits of Mackinac so that it can continue transporting fossil fuels (which is obtained by destroying Canadian forest land) across the State of Michigan back in to Canada. The cost of the tunnel is hundreds of millions of dollars; the cost of an oil spill from the current pipelines could reach billions.
When you think about this gigantic project to replace pipelines that in 1953, in the fossil fuel era, seemed sensible, it’s no wonder that people raise questions. Today we are moving rapidly into solar, wind, hydrogen and other earth-sustaining energy sources. And yet Enbridge wants to bury money in a 5-mile tunnel hundreds of feet below the water to transport fossil fuels, which we don’t need in a glutted market or want in our future?
The light at the end of this tunnel has gone out. Shut down Line 5 now.
Bill Hansen
Traverse City
