Stay-at-home comparison
So you think you have it tough with the current stay-at-home order. Consider Noah of biblical fame.
Gen. 7:4, 10 records that he entered the ark a week before the flood came. Then we read that the waters prevailed on the Earth for 150 days (Gen. 7:24). In Gen. 8:6 we learn that Noah opened a window to send out a raven 40 days after the water abated. He waited another seven days to send a dove out and another 7 days to send it out again.
It looks like Noah waited another month and 27 days for the Earth to dry out sufficiently for them to leave the ark. If my calculator is correct, this all adds up to 306 days. To equal Noah’s situation, we’d be in our homes until sometime in January 2021. And Noah couldn’t run to the store for a case of toilet paper.
So maybe we don’t have it so bad today.
P.S. Noah’s wife was not Joan of Arc.
Garwood Hansen
Traverse City
