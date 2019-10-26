Vote for Christie
Thoughtful. Intelligent. Caring. Dedicated. I’m voting for Christie Minervini because she is all of these things and more, and I believe she will be a tremendous asset as a city commissioner. She is a critical thinker, curious and willing to dive deeply in order to understand how certain policy decisions will affect different members of our community. Christie carries herself and operates with the utmost integrity. I absolutely trust her to deal with the multi-faceted issues that the city will face in the coming years, and hope you will join me in voting for her on Nov. 5.
Ross Hammersley
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.