Getting counted matters
If you have not received a form in the mail because you have a P.O. Box or for some other reason, you do not have to wait for a visit from a Census taker, which may or may not happen. If you have a computer, follow these steps.
Go to the site my2020census.gov, and start the questionnaire. You will be asked to log in with your census ID number, which you do not have. Underneath you will see the phrase "if you do not have a Census ID, click here." When you do this you will be asked for your street address, full name, and other questions. You fill out the form on line and have the opportunity to correct any mistakes. When you are done, you press a submit button and you will receive a long census confirmation number.
If you do not have access to a computer you may call 844-330-2020 and give your information in various languages.
It is vital for all of us to be counted in the census for the purposes of allocating U.S. House seats and federal funds for various purposes.
Jim Ham
Northport
