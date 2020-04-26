Michigan sheriffs
Recently, four local sheriffs issued a press release informing us that they will oppose and resist Gov. Whitmer's executive order because she has "overstepped her executive authority" and "created a vague framework" of confusing laws. Their aim is to protect our "civil liberties" and our "God-given rights." Anybody hear banjos?
The Michigan Constitution provides that the executive power resides with the governor. Period. A county sheriff is elected to enforce state laws — not to opine or whine about which ones he agrees with. If these sheriffs have some "confusion" about the law, they should seek advice from their prosecutor — not grandstand to the media.
And cops already have the power to "selectively enforce" the law, provided they exercise discretion fairly and appropriately. So some get tickets and others warnings. Nothing new here.
These times require sacrifice and hardship so as to ensure the safety of our fellow citizens and health care workers. This is not the time to reject science and medical experts based upon some lame tweet or to denigrate our governor just to promote a political agenda. We really are all in this mess together.
Michael J. Haley
Alden
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.