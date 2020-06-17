Leadership
Two Traverse City citizens recently passed away. Jim Beckett gave his service to NMC, Rotary, Rotary Charities and various community projects — his leadership and talents enriched this community immensely.
Ralph “Boots” Wolff, esteemed pharmacist and friend, father of six sons and downtown leader, served on the DDA for 31 years and the Downtown Traverse City Association board. His interest and talents enriched the CBD.
Both men will be sorely missed by this community. Their city interests must provide an example for leadership, now and in the future.
Carol J. Hale
Traverse City
