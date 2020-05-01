Pandemic history
The 1957 flu pandemic was the second major influenza to occur in the 20th century. It followed the influenza pandemic of 1918–19 and preceded the 1968 flu pandemic. The 1957 flu outbreak caused an estimated one to two million deaths worldwide. I was a junior and seminarian during that time. I remember that all 250 seminarians and several of the faculty had contracted the pandemic (also dubbed the Asian flu). However, thankfully, a rough-spoken nun who was the seminary’s nurse, did not contract the flu. Her prescriptions were the same. (I have no idea what they were, or whether they worked at all) I simply remember her advice: “Take two pills.” Today I suspect they were aspirin or some antibiotic.
There was a lack of uniformity in treatment. Some GPs prescribed antibiotics to all uncomplicated cases; one doctor in the UK used penicillin intramuscularly, while others only used antibiotics for serious cases. It was later noted, however, that "indiscriminate use of antibiotics" was not beneficial.
I did recover. My view today regarding the current pandemic is that it will pass as well. We are nowhere near the one to two million of 1957.
Edward Hahnenberg
Lake Leelanau
