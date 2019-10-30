Vote for Minervini
I have known Christie Minervini since our daughters were very young. She is honest, open minded and forward thinking. Her business sense is outstanding.
Before Christie moved to Traverse City in 1998, she visited our new library because she believes that it is a good indicator of the vibrancy and health of the community. I found her thought process to be fascinating.
Since that time, she has continued to immerse herself in the workings of our city, and her track record of community service speaks volumes about her dedication. I heartily endorse Christie Minervini for the Traverse City Commission.
Tammy Hagerty
Traverse City
