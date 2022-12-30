Act to protect local news doesn't go far enough
While Senate Bill 673, The Journalism Protection and Competition Act of 2022 (JCPA), recognized the need to protect local news, I agree with the views expressed by Lisa Macpherson, a senior policy analyst with the 501(c)3 Public Knowledge, who wrote about this bill in November.
Macpherson, and others, point out that the proposed legislation does little, if anything, to meet this need to protect local news. In fact, the Act, as currently written, might actually strengthen the status quo that supports big tech’s stranglehold on public access to news.
JPCA simply does not go far enough.
Robert Hagerman
Glen Arbor
