An inventory
It was "brilliant watching the distracting show" put on by the Senate Republicans, cell phones in hand descending the Capitol's oval stairway to the lower floor hearing room where the Democrats are conducting "secret" meetings. Who thinks stunts like this up? I think it is the master showman himself, recalling “The Apprentice” TV show.
However, not so fast, Mr. President. Let us do a little inventory of how things are going. Perhaps the lessons and lifestyle you adopted from Roy Cohen are motivating you. And you know how things turned out for him. The nation was hopeful your higher self would allow you to be an outstanding leader. Is it possible to tell your massive ego to get lost? I hope so, but one cannot put the toothpaste back in the tube.
It looks like the Croatian affair and now the tragedy concerning the Kurds, Egypt and Syria are done deals. The paths ahead are very worrisome as we practice to carefully discern all candidates running for office in the coming months.
Thomas E. Hagan
Empire
