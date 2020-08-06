What is a billion dollars?
How many zeros in a billion? $1,000,000,000 or one thousand million. One billion dollars ago, in terms of government spending was yesterday. On July 15 the Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) released the 2020 Congressional Pig Book, which exposed 274 earmarks costing taxpayers $15.9 billion in the appropriations bills that fund the federal government for fiscal year 2020. These earmarks waste vital taxpayer dollars to fund narrow and non-essential pet projects. All congressmen are involved.
Recently Sens. Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey submitted a bill to reduce Pentagon spending by 10 percent to help offset the demanding costs of unemployment benefits, extending the amount of $600 per week. It was defeated in the Senate 22 to 77.
What a paradox. On one hand "waste," while on the other no humanity — justice for those suffering the most due to COVID-19. In desperate times our federal government is floundering. Disparity trumps being united. Anxiety and fear dominate our well being. However, there is hope for the future as the misguided are voted out of office this November. Every vote must be counted.
Thomas E. Hagan
Empire
