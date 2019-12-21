Pedestrian safety
Suggestions for pedestrian safety and traffic flow: 1) Turn Cass and Front plus Union and Front into all-direction pedestrian crossings (even diagonal) once each traffic light cycle. Eliminates backups due to turning cars blocked by pedestrians in the crosswalk and also lessens the chance of pedestrians getting hit, as all cars will be at a standstill.
2) Ban eastbound left turns off Front onto Peninsula by the Blue Goat. Require northbound Peninsula traffic to use the turn lane at Garfield. That would also eliminate the dangerous northbound lefts where Garfield intersects Peninsula at the stop sign.
3) Why aren't there some “no left turns during rush hour” signs on Front from Garfield to Grandview Parkway? With the absence of left-turn lanes, one driver needing a coffee or sandwich can cause a westbound backup extending east of Garfield. Minimal costs with much to gain.
Bill Hagan
Traverse City
