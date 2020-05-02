Lansing protest
The only thing that was demonstrated during the Lansing protest was the lack of intelligence in gathering closely together during a contagious pandemic. If only one of the reported protesters was unknowingly positive, then how many others in that crowd potentially could have been infected only to take the virus back to their family and community? Be hard to go back to earning a living if you stop living due to this illness.
What was the point in a number of protesters showing up with military style weapons in hand? Were they planning to shoot the virus?
Google George Bush's address to the National Institute of Health in November of 2005. Then try to justify the 2018 gutting of the National Security Council Directorate for pandemics by the present administration.
Like it or not, your $1,200 stimulus check is in fact a form of socialism. Where will that money come from? Answer: Your children, grandchildren, etc. will foot the bill along with the tax break recently given to the wealthy.
What ever became of the Tea Party's Debt Clock? Do deficits no longer matter?
Bill Hagan
Traverse City
