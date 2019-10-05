No more opera
I want to join, or maybe start, the bandwagon for us opera fans! I too am very disappointed that the State Theatre will no longer show the Met's opera simulcasts. I too would like to know the reason. Mostly, I am just disappointed. It was always so special to dress up and attend it, almost like the live audience who paid the big bucks to see it in NYC. I went to a simulcast in another city at one point, and the sound and the ambience were nowhere near as good as at the State Theatre. This brought some fine culture to our city and was so well attended; it is just a shame that this will no longer be available.
Pat Haber
Traverse City
