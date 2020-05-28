Hydroxychloroquine side effects
The stable genius in the White House says he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine. How lovely. The FDA urges people not to take the drug outside of a hospital setting or a well controlled and monitored clinical trial because there’s a risk of “serious heart-related adverse events and death.” A large Columbia University study found that hydroxychloroquine isn’t effective against COVID-19. And the FDA said in March that a shortage of the drug, which is used to control lupus and malaria, had developed due to a “sudden surge in demand.”
But here’s the kicker: according to the Mayo Clinic the potential non-lethal side effects of hydroxychloroquine include: “severe mood or mental changes,” “unusual behavior,” “feeling that others are watching you or controlling your behavior,” “feeling that others can hear your thoughts” and “feeling, seeing, or hearing things that are not there.”
What could possibly go wrong?
Tom Gutowski
Elmwood Township
