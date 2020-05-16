A healthy Earth
There is a great sadness on our planet as our people suffer. While we are sequestering in our homes, our Earth is taking deep and healing breaths. Our world has gone quiet. Our air has become clear. We see blue skies and stars with new clarity; our waters run clear. We see that our behavior indeed does have a huge impact on our Earth. There is hope for a healthy Earth if we pay attention. It’s not too late for positive change!
As our world economies open, we must go forward with a renewed desire to put in place policies that will sustain these quiet and healthy Earth changes we have come to enjoy. It certainly is not the suggestion of climate activists that economies must be shut down to achieve a more livable planet. We are fortunate to have organizations like the Citizens’ Climate Lobby who promote policies based on scientific research to give us hope. Through the cooperation we have witnessed in mitigating the spread of COVID-19, we can save the planet for our kids and grandkids.
Please call our legislators to effective climate crisis bills that are being introduced in both the Senate and the House.
Solveig Gustafson
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.