Re: TCAPS secrecy
Is the Traverse City Record-Eagle for or against secret meetings?
“We should all take pride in community outrage over TCAPS secrecy,” according to the TCRE Our View on Sunday, Oct. 13, Page 6.
It would be great if the TCRE would be equally outraged over the secret president impeachment inquiry by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff. The VIEW stated that “democracies die behind closed doors.” It also stated that “A government that excludes the people is not for the people.” The public knows that, so why does the TCRE condone the behavior of Democrat Party leaders who are conducting the inquiry in secret? The VIEW also stated that “We will continue to fight night and day for transparency at TCAPS …” (Might TCRE do the same for the impeachment inquiry?)
The TCRE seems to rubber stamp articles provided by the Associated Press, syndicated writers and “fact checkers.” Readers of the TCRE are aware of the paper’s ongoing bias, and TCRE should be aware that one can fool some of the people all the time and all the people some of the time, but cannot fool all the people all the time.
Edward Grobe
Rapid City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.