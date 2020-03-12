Relief for cherry farmers?
At a recent meeting, County Commissioner Gary Sauer discussed the problems local tart cherry growers are having with marketing their crop. The tart cherry industry of Michigan produces 75 percent of the domestic crop. Currently our farmers are facing low prices and an adverse trade landscape. Turkey is flooding the market and the International Trade Commission is supporting them instead of U.S. farmers.
Gary Sauer contacted our federal legislators. Congressman Jack Bergman’s office responded. Congressmen Jack Bergman, Bill Huizenga and John Moolenaar have jointly requested the Department of Commerce, Agriculture and the U.S. Trade Representative to hold local field hearings to better understand the problem and to work solutions.
As well, the U.S. Trade Representative is committed to review the unfair pricing in the U.S. market and to present alternative markets for the tart cherry industry. Hopefully, our local farmers will see some relief soon.
Roger Griner
Frankfort
