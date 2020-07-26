Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.