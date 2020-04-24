Help working class
Hey, Jack (O'Malley) — instead of accusing the governor of not being proactive, how about you being proactive? I have some specific areas: $15 per hour minimum wage, repeal the right to work, back labor unions, adopt prevailing wage laws. All would enable working class people to fend off shutdowns and add more money to our government system to support roads, schools and government services.
Oh! That’s right, it’s not in the interest of rich business people to pay their hired help a living wage! After 47 years in the workforce, I’m tired of making and paying for record profits for the “elite.” You and your Republican buds have an opportunity to help the working class. When would you like to start?
With hope for the future,
Randy Griffore
Mancelona
