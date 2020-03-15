Look at the facts
In response to Bob Tosterud’s letter railing against Democrat’s ability to “manage,” remember this president’s administration separated thousands of children from their parents. Then multiple agencies lost track of them, including several children who are not reunited with their parents today. Was this total incompetence, or by design? I’m left to believe that to this administration, these particular children don’t count.
Just as the life of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian dissident and Muslim who was chopped up and disposed of, didn’t count. Despite U.S. intelligence tracing the assassination back to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, a delegation of prominent American evangelical Christians traveled to meet with him. What if Khashoggi was a Christian, and what if these children were yours? Is it that hard to imagine? While Tosterud feels that $5 billion spent on a website to assist millions of Americans attain affordable health care was mismanagement, nary a word about the $3 trillion increase in debt under Trump or over $115 million spent so one man can golf. These days, up is down and down is up, but the dishonesty and corruption of this administration is infinitely more disturbing than failing to sufficiently pilot a new app in Iowa.
Kim Gribi
Williamsburg
