Promise to young people
In September 2017 Rep. Jack Bergman joined the bipartisan congressional Climate Solutions Caucus at the urging of a dedicated group of high school students.
Since then he has utterly failed to keep his promise to the young people who worked so hard to help him understand the perils of climate change and the opportunities for economically viable solutions. Indeed, his voting record shows complete disregard for climate action. He has supported withdrawing our country from the Paris Agreement, increased drilling for fossil fuels and decreased rules on emissions.
In those votes Bergman is voting against the wishes of his own constituents, and of his neighbors in Louisiana: 55 percent of people in Michigan’s first district are worried about global warming, 64 percent fear it will harm future generations and 56 percent say congress should do more to address it.
When I get in an airplane I trust that the pilot reads and understands the data on the control panels, consults with experts about flying conditions, and puts human lives above profits when assessing risks. Rep. Bergman is ignoring both data and experts on climate, and is blithely disregarding risks to his constituents.
I do not trust Rep. Bergman to steer our planet.
Sarah Green
Calumet
