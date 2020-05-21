Give to local churches
In a recent letter to the editor, Jerry and Marilyn Dear encouraged readers to remember to give to their local churches. I'd like to echo their sentiments and further point out that, for those of us who are still working, a redoubled effort may be in order. Not only have churches and other nonprofits lost financial supporters, now those former supporters need support. It's a "bad" sandwich with a double-portion of malaise. Gratitude for my own job now looks like a cancellation of summer plans (and possibly beyond) to help pitch in.
Tom Gordon
Traverse City
