Three questions
Three fundamental questions for northern Michigan:
1. Seeing that Georgia and Tennessee are opening their non-essential economy, how will that affect snowbirds returning to northern Michigan stopping at gas stations, restaurants and stores (not to mention bowling alleys) along the main route of interstate 75 in those states?
2. With the lack of oil storage that drove prices into all-time lows, how much is stored in Line 5 currently under the mackinaw straits and at what maximum pressure?
3. Why can't anyone answer the question: How long does COVID-19 last on latex gloves?
With those thoughts, appreciate the essential workers of northern Michigan, and our essential friends.
George Golubovskis
Traverse City
