Michigan primary
While Democratic candidate Joe Biden swept every county in Michigan in the March 10 presidential primary, even if rival Bernie Sanders won the Democratic primary four years ago, there are some distinct and significant pockets of overwhelming Sanders support locally from this recent Election Day.
First, the precinct here in the city representing Traverse Heights, a working class neighborhood, voted for Bernie — a whopping 2.4-to-1 for the Vermont senator.
Second, in Blair Township — which starts with the big box stores in Chum’s Corner then goes from farmland to forest along M-37 — each township precinct went Bernie.
If Biden is to defeat Donald Trump, he must acknowledge the two tiers economically of Grand Traverse County.
George Golubovskis
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.