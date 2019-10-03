Commissioner election
Adieu to Traverse City Commissioner Michele Howard who becomes Traverse Area Library District director.
Regarding the election for her position, I support Tom Mair.
While I appreciate Christie Minervini (who also seeks this position) as Safe Harbor fundraising chair and gallery owner on the city arts commission, voting for Mair includes his wife Susan Odgers.
Tom and Susan will make TC the best! Susan serves on the BATA advisory council and as an NMC instructor (I’ve been a guest speaker in her class).
Tom is the "eyes and ears" regarding TC’s two biggest assets: Grand Traverse Bay and the Boardman River.
George Golubovskis
Traverse City
