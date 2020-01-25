Understand your limitations
Watching the impeachment hearings in Traverse City, it dawned on me that I am right across the street (at Jubilee House) from the courthouse that bears Robert Griffin's name.
The late Republican U.S. Sen. Griffin, of Traverse City, was part of the GOP leadership, as Minority Whip, to tell President Richard Nixon that he must step down in the summer of 1974 instead of dragging our country through an impeachment trial.
This brings to mind a Clint Eastwood movie quote, which distills the Federalist Papers of our Founding Fathers: "a man's got to know his limitations."
Please, President Trump for the sake of this country, understand your limitations.
George Golubovskis
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.